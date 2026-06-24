Men's Health Month: Why routine checkups could save your life this June

BOISE, Idaho — June is Men's Health Month, a time to raise awareness about preventable health problems — and a reminder that staying healthy sometimes means asking for help.

Despite the importance of preventive care, roughly 50% of men avoid routine physicals, according to a Cleveland Clinic men's health survey.

Watch: Why routine checkups could save your life this June

Men's proactive health

"Why don't we take care of ourselves? You know most men are too busy, or the perception is they're too busy to take care of health. We take our health for granted," said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

Dr. Meltzer says physicals are vital to catching health problems early, especially as men reach middle age.

"The reality is the five leading causes of death for men can either be prevented in many cases or certainly delayed."

Those five leading causes are heart disease, cancer, traumatic accidents, strokes and COPD.

Meltzer recommends scheduling regular checkups, knowing key numbers like blood pressure and cholesterol, and prioritizing mental wellbeing.

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