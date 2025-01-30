Maintaining weight loss: Tips for staying healthy after GLP-1 medication

BOISE — Dr. Daniel Meltzer, a weight loss expert, suggests that it's possible to maintain weight loss after using GLP-1 medications by creating proper habits, including exercise and eating well. He emphasizes the importance of rewarding oneself after achieving small victories, and encourages individuals to celebrate their successes by buying new clothes or celebrating with non-ice cream rewards. The goal is to maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, and even cancer.