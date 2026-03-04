Long COVID joins growing list of autoimmune diseases — here's how to get tested and find relief

BOISE, Idaho — Long COVID is the latest addition to a growing list of autoimmune diseases. Fatigue, joint pain, and weight loss are just a few symptoms that can linger — but a doctor can help identify the cause.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer said that working closely with a physician is key to getting answers.

WATCH: Find out how testing and treatment for long-COVID and other autoimmune diseases are helping people live normal lives

"There is a series of autoimmune blood tests doctors can do that are specific to autoimmune diseases," Meltzer said.

Those tests can detect conditions like Crohn's disease, celiac disease, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis — and that is just the beginning. Meltzer said there are about 100 different types of autoimmune diseases.

Having a family history of autoimmune conditions is one of the major risk factors.

A newer class of drugs called biologic medications may offer new hope for patients.

"Those are complex, big molecules that attack root causes of the disease and are very effective in managing those conditions," Meltzer explained

Biologic medications can be expensive, but Meltzer said they are often covered by insurance.

If you are dealing with chronic symptoms, doctors recommend getting tested as soon as possible.