Jamie Foxx tells the world he had a stroke — and it's a lesson for the rest of us

BOISE, Idaho — Comedian Jamie Foxx just revealed he had a stroke recently.

I’m senior reporter Roland Beres for Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, and the announcement has put strokes back in the spotlight.

It’s unfortunate that it takes a celebrity to suffer a stroke for people to pay attention but the good news is, with proper care, most strokes can be avoided.

“Up to 80 percent of strokes, we believe, are preventable if we control the risk factors,“ said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

The risk factors that must be managed include obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

Strokes come in two types, an obstruction or a rupture.

“Either one of those mechanisms blockage or rupture decreases blood supply to the brain which can result in injury,” said Dr. Meltzer.

But you can’t tell just by looking if someone has a high risk for stroke — high cholesterol and high blood pressure can be hidden.

“Sometimes with high blood pressure, as well as high cholesterol, we don’t know we have those diseases because we don’t have symptoms, which is why it’s so important to get screened,” said Dr. Meltzer.

As for recognizing a stroke itself, signs include loss of balance, blurred vision, drooping face, weakness on one side of the body, slurred speech, and a massive, excruciating headache.

“Time is muscle both with the heart and the brain,” said Dr. Meltzer.

So if you notice the symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.