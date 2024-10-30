It's cold and flu season but antibiotics don't help — it's vital to be judicious when using them

BOISE, Idaho — Misuse of antibiotics can lead to superbugs, according to Dr. Daniel Meltzer. He says limited numbers of effective antibiotics require disciplined use.



New antibiotics are hard to come by and the misuse of antibiotics can cause superbugs that are sometimes fatal.

Antibiotics also have side effects including but not limited to stomach problems and rashes.

(Below is the transcript of the broadcast story)

The discovery of penicillin by Alexander Fleming in 1928 changed the world of medicine forever because it stopped the spread of harmful bacteria. I’m senior reporter Roland Beres — it’s Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, and especially in the cold and flu season, it’s important to know when antibiotics are appropriate and when they’re not.

Get a cold or flu and you might think an antibiotic will help, but you’d be wrong. They work only on bacteria, not viruses. And Dr. Daniel Meltzer says demanding them from your doctor if you have a virus is not just a waste of time, but can lead to bigger problems down the road.

“Roland: Is misuse of antibiotics one of the reasons for super bugs? Dr. Daniel Meltzer: It is, because what happens is the bacteria are smart and breed resistant,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Superbugs can be deadly because they’re more immune to antibiotics, so there are a few ways to make sure you don’t add to the problem.

“The key with antibiotics is twofold — number one, make sure that you need them so are we treating the right disease with the right treatment and in many cases, we’re not because we know that many infections are viral and not bacterial,” said Dr. Meltzer.

Secondly, if you get a prescription, Dr. Meltzer says to finish it completely.

“Partial treatment is actually sometimes worse because what happens is you only kill those most susceptible bacteria and other ones that take more time to eliminate become stronger," said Dr. Meltzer.

And remember, antibiotics can have adverse drug interactions with other medications and they often have side effects like upset stomach or rash, so make sure you’re using them only when you have to.