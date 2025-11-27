Idaho's dry winter weather demands daily skin care to prevent serious health risks

Idaho's dry climate becomes even harsher during winter months, making proper skin care essential for maintaining healthy skin year-round.

Caring for your skin in the winter

Winter conditions including cold air, wind and indoor heating systems can damage skin, which is the body's largest organ. The combination of these factors strips moisture from skin, leaving it vulnerable to cracking and infection.

"The dry cold weather tends to break our skin down," said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Meltzer emphasizes that dry skin poses serious health risks beyond simple discomfort.

"The reality is every day we see people in ER with skin infections. The skin breaks down easily and when it's dry, it tends to itch and when it itches we tend to scratch it," Meltzer said.

Daily moisturizing is crucial, particularly for areas of skin that receive regular exposure to the elements. Meltzer recommends focusing moisturizing efforts on hands, face and any other frequently exposed areas.

Winter sun exposure remains a concern even during colder months. Snow acts as a reflective surface, intensifying UV rays and increasing the risk of sunburn.

"The sun is still bright and shining and when snow on ground acts as a mirror if you will and so not uncommon for people to get terrible sun burn not only to skin but eyes as well," Meltzer said.

Protective measures including sunglasses and sunscreen remain important during winter activities, especially those involving snow sports or extended outdoor exposure.

