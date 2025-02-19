Idaho ranks low in cancer testing, putting lives at risk — what cancers are the greatest risk?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho ranks among the lowest in the nation for cancer screening, placing 40th for colorectal tests and 50th for breast cancer screenings, according to recent data.

Early detection is crucial for effective treatment of cancer, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including avoiding smoking and reducing obesity, can aid in prevention.

While home colon cancer kits may be effective for low-risk individuals, those who test positive will still require a colonoscopy to address any polyps discovered. Obesity is also identified as a risk factor for up to thirteen types of cancer.