Idaho ranks 8th nationally for radon levels, posing serious lung cancer risk to residents.

BOISE, Idaho — Every so often, you hear of a non-smoker getting lung cancer. It's not as baffling as it sounds when you consider the effects of radon.

Radon is in an estimated 40% of Idaho homes, and although you can't see it or smell it, the radioactive gas poses a serious risk to your lungs.

WATCH: Find out how radon inspections can help identify future health risks

Radon levels high in Idaho

"[Radon is] probably more prevalent than most of us realize," said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

So what is this mysterious gas?

"It's a naturally occurring radioactive substance caused by [the] breakdown of minerals and soils," explained Dr. Meltzer.

Idaho has the 8th-highest radon levels in the nation, according to tracking site World Population Review.

"It affects our lung system. It's the most common cause of lung cancer outside of smoking," Dr. Meltzer added.

Dr. Meltzer says that approximately 21,000 people die from lung cancer tied to radon exposure every year.

Thankfully, testing for radon is easy and relatively cheap. Testing kits are sold at just about every hardware store for under $20.

Winter is a good time to test because houses are closed up tight to save heat.

