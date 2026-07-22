Idaho measles cases climb as families prepare for back-to-school

BOISE, Idaho — As families prepare for the new school year, health officials are reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date on their measles vaccinations as cases continue to rise in Idaho and across the country.

Idaho has reported 24 measles cases so far this year. Most of those cases have been reported in Canyon, Boundary and Bonneville counties.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 2,200 measles cases have been reported this year.

Measles makes big comeback

The CDC says the U.S. has recorded more measles cases over the past 18 months than during the previous 25 years combined. This year's total has already surpassed all reported cases from last year, which was the highest annual total since 1991.

Health experts say declining vaccination rates have contributed to the increase in cases. They continue to recommend the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as the best way to prevent infection and help stop the spread of the disease.