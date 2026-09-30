Idaho doctor gives tips on how to prepare for your next visit

BOISE, Idaho — According to Patient Point, nearly half of all Americans lack the information they need to prepare for doctor’s visits.

It’s Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, and you can’t get better if you can’t explain what’s wrong.

Watch this week's Wellness Wednesday segment from Idaho News 6's Roland Beres in the video player below.

Preparing for a doctor's appointment

That means preparing for your doctor visit is critical.

A doctor’s visit seems pretty straightforward: Explain your symptoms and get treatment.

But keeping that all straight can be a challenge.

“It’s critically important we give a little prep to that visit,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer with Regence.

He says to put everything on paper: your questions, your concerns, your family history, and any medications or supplements you’re taking.

He says if possible, don’t go to a doctor’s appointment alone.

“If you’re able, bring someone with you. Bring an advocate or a family member; anyone who can listen and take notes while the visit is transpiring," Meltzer said.

He says be sure to take notes on which medications to start or stop and what to do if you have trouble with the medication.

And always ask when to follow up and what to do if you don’t start feeling better.

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