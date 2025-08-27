Human Parvovirus B19: The 'slap cheek' disease to watch this fall

BOISE, Idaho — As fall approaches and viral infections typically increase, health experts are highlighting a lesser-known virus that shares a name with a common dog illness but affects humans differently.

Human parvovirus B19, also known as "fifth disease" or "slap cheek disease," is distinct from the canine parvovirus that dog owners know well.

"Dogs can get a different kind of Parvo which is more gastrointestinal. Which is why we have the B19 — this is more of a viral illness like we talked about. It's often called fifth disease or slap cheek disease," Dr. Daniel Meltzer said.

Watch to learn more about "slap cheek" disease —

Fall viruses to watch out for

The virus gets its "slap cheek" nickname from a distinctive symptom that appears about a week after initial infection. Patients first experience typical viral symptoms including fatigue, body aches and fever, followed by bright red cheeks that look as if they've been slapped.

Dr. Meltzer said the illness is generally mild and not concerning for most people, but can pose risks for pregnant individuals or those with blood disorders.

As fall approaches, the familiar trio of seasonal viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — remain active threats alongside newer concerns like human parvovirus B19.

Health experts emphasize that prevention strategies remain the most effective defense against viral infections.

"Number one, if able, get a vaccination. We know vaccination is super important not only in contracting the disease but more importantly in reducing the severity of illness," Dr. Meltzer said.

Additional protective measures include regular hand washing and wearing masks in crowded settings where infection risk may be higher.

While COVID-19 continues to cause serious complications for elderly and immunocompromised individuals, Dr. Meltzer noted that the virus has been relatively stable compared to its early pandemic mutations. However, he cautioned that there's no guarantee against future variants.