How to recognize the symptoms of chronic stress and find effective ways to manage it in your daily life

BOISE, Idaho — Many people are feeling stressed out these days due to factors like the War in Iran, high fuel prices, and political unrest.

While everyday stress comes and goes without necessarily being harmful, chronic stress can sneak up and get out of control.

WATCH: Learn how to manage chronic stress

Dealing with stress

"The challenge is where it impairs our daily functioning physically or how we feel," Dr. Daniel Meltzer said.

Meltzer said symptoms of chronic stress include insomnia, aches and pains, lack of appetite, and drinking too much, among other things.

The first key to dealing with chronic stress is recognizing that there is a problem.

"First and foremost, figure out what the stress is. Often just naming it can cause us to feel better by reducing the fear of the unknown," Meltzer said.

Medications can help a lot, but often just having someone to talk to is a big help.

"Number two is talking to someone about it. A friend, a member of religious faith, or a professional. And if it’s affecting your daily life, we recommend professional help," Meltzer said.

Meltzer also recommends getting exercise, eating right, and reducing alcohol intake.

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