How to poison-proof your home and learn what to do if the unthinkable happens

BOISE, Idaho — Spring cleaning season is a good time to take stock of the toxic hazards hiding in your home — and one of the most dangerous spots may be closer than you think.

Garages are filled with toxic substances, from window cleaner to motor oil, that pose serious dangers, especially to children and pets.

WATCH: How to ensure that hazardous products are stored safely and out of reach of pets & children

Poison cautions during spring cleaning

"For substances we use in the garage, in our cars, keep them up high, keep them locked if you can, keep the lids on tight," recommends Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

The same precautions apply to medications and other toxic substances inside the home. As an emergency room doctor, Meltzer said the problem is getting worse.

"It's going up because we have more medications and more toxic substances," Meltzer said.

Meltzer said there are 2.3 million poisonings reported in the U.S. each year. In Idaho, poison control receives 15,000 calls a year.

Symptoms of poisoning to watch for include confusion, slurred speech, nausea, headache, and inability to wake up.

If you suspect poisoning, do not induce vomiting — that can make things worse. Always call Poison Control first at 1-800-222-1222.