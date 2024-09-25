How to manage your loved one suffering from Alzheimer's disease during the holiday season.

MERIDIAN — The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for those caring for an Alzheimer's patient. Traditions and visitors can complicate things. The Alzheimer's Association says the best thing is to keep things simple. Enjoy having your loved one around even if they are not cooking the meal or cutting the tree. Planning in advance is key to making sure visitors know what to expect.

If Halloween decorations are up, that means the holiday season is not far behind. And for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, it can be a difficult time. I’m senior reporter Roland Beres, it’s Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together and since this is world Alzheimer’s month, we’ve got some tips in advance to help caregivers make the most of the holidays.

The holidays are about family and reminiscing. Hard to do when you have dementia. And that’s one more difficulty for caregivers to handle.

“We want to see our loved ones participate in the way they always have and if cognitive decline is included in that it’s harder for them to take part in those holiday traditions,” said Alix Neva, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho

And that can be a shock, especially for family members who haven’t visited in a while.

But Neva says the key to a smoother holiday is preparation.

“Maybe it’s looks a little different but they’re still there. How are we preparing a thanksgiving meal and mom’s a part of it but maybe not the main cook. Or dad’s still helping with the tree but not cutting it down,” said Neva.

Those can be difficult changes but the alzheimer’s association has help available.

“You can always call our 1800 number helpline. They have master level clinicians that are just there to talk to you. How to not get frustrated how to still take this time and make it the best you can be because again your loved one is still here for the holidays,” said Neva.

And you want to talk about a great website? Just go to ALZ.ORG to find the 1-800 number and answer any number of other common questions and concerns. It’s one of the most complete and helpful websites I’ve ever seen. And an easy way to help find your path to a happy holiday for everyone. For wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, I’m Roland Beres Idaho News Six.

