Heart disease remains top killer despite medical advances, expert warns

BOISE — GLP-1 weight loss drugs continue to have a big positive impact on the nation's health. But the American Heart Association says heart disease continues to be the number one cause of death.

Since 1924, the American Heart Association says deaths from cardiovascular disease have been cut in half. Despite this progress, experts say there's still significant room for improvement in managing heart health.

"While there's continued focus on it, we know we're not doing a great job," said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says medical professionals know what causes heart issues and even have effective drugs to help treat them. However, detection remains a major challenge.

"The problem with some cardiovascular conditions is they are relatively silent. People don't know they have high cholesterol or high blood pressure so if you don't know it you can't treat it," Meltzer said.

Many people check the oil on their car more frequently than they monitor their heart health. Dr. Meltzer says only 7% of people with cardio-metabolic conditions are well controlled. The stakes are high - if your engine fails, you can get a new car. If your heart fails, it could be fatal.

Dr. Meltzer recommends getting regular checkups, especially if you know you have a problem, and being consistent with treatment.

"It's critically important that you take those medications as directed and get the biometrics that may be needed," Meltzer said.

That means regular testing to ensure everything is functioning properly.

