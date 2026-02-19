Heart disease remains America's top killer despite medical advances, expert warns

BOISE, Idaho — Heart disease remains America's leading killer despite decades of medical advances, with only 7% of people with cardiovascular conditions having their health well-controlled, according to the American Heart Association.

While deaths from cardiovascular disease have been cut in half since 1924, experts say the nation still isn't doing enough to address the silent nature of heart conditions that often go undetected until it's too late.

"While there's continued focus on it, we know we're not doing a great job," said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, an Emergency Room Doctor with St. Alphonsus and Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

Cardiovascular disease remains stubborn

The problem isn't a lack of knowledge or effective treatments, Meltzer explained. Instead, it's that many cardiovascular conditions develop without obvious symptoms.

"The problem with some cardiovascular conditions is they are relatively silent. People don't know they have high cholesterol or high blood pressure, so if you don't know it, you can't treat it," explained Meltzer.

Many Americans pay more attention to their car's maintenance than their heart health, yet the stakes couldn't be higher. While a blown engine means buying a new car, heart failure can be fatal.

Meltzer emphasized the importance of regular medical checkups and consistent treatment for those with known cardiovascular risk factors.

"It's critically important that you take those medications as directed and get the biometrics that may be needed," Meltzer said.

Regular testing ensures treatments are working effectively and can catch problems before they become life-threatening.

The American Heart Association continues to advocate for increased awareness and prevention efforts as heart disease maintains its position as the nation's top cause of death.

