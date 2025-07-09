Heart attack prevention: Why many Americans miss crucial medication

BOISE, Idaho — About 805,000 people suffer a heart attack and more than 795,000 experience a stroke each year in the U.S., highlighting the urgent need for cardiovascular health awareness.

Effective medications can significantly reduce these risks, but they remain underutilized, according to a new study.

"Despite the benefits of these treatments, they are underutilized," said Dr. Caleb Alexander from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Alexander led a comprehensive study of 5,000 U.S. adults that found while nearly half were eligible for cholesterol-lowering medications, only 23% of patients without a previous major cardiovascular event were taking them.

Even among those who had experienced a major cardiovascular event, only about 68% adhered to their medication regimen.

"These treatments include statins, which many people may be familiar with. These drugs are safe and effective and have been on the market for many years, but there are also newer treatments," Alexander said.

Several factors contribute to low medication usage. Some people remain undiagnosed because they skip yearly checkups, while others believe they don't need treatment or face financial barriers. Forgetfulness also affects regular medication adherence.

Alexander warned, "Tens of thousands of heart attacks and tens of thousands of strokes could be prevented each year if people were receiving treatment for high cholesterol that's in accordance with the best guidelines."

Health experts recommend getting diagnosed, staying informed and ensuring proper treatment to control cholesterol levels and protect heart health.