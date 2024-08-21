Health tips to make sure your teen athlete is safe and ready to play Fall sports

Annual screening exams or sports physicals are important for children's health.

Children with respiratory diseases like asthma should be extra careful in hot weather and poor air quality.

Proper safety equipment should always be worn to prevent head injuries.

Signs of a more serious head injury include loss of consciousness, worsening headache, vomiting, mood changes, and lethargy.

Taking precautions can help prevent serious falls during the Fall season.

Broadcast transcript:

Fall has its share of bumps knocks and bruises.

And being prepared for all that contact is important.

13 "Make sure that the participant is healthy so annual screening exams or sports physicals are important to ensure our children remain healthy and nothing has changed."

And before the temperatures cool down, there's a double whammy of heat and smoke that's not to be taken lightly.

104 "If your child has respiratory disease things like asthma and is more prone to those kinds of attacks then you want to be particularly careful. Both in the heat and certainly when the air quality is worse."

And while kids can take a lot of punishment, they should always wear proper safety equipment and parents should keep a close eye on trauma to the head.

203 "Things we get worried with head injuries are loss of consciousness where you black out. Worsening headache vomiting if mood changes acting different or lethargic. Those are signs it could be more worrisome."

A few good reminders to make sure a fall in the Fall isn't one you can't get up from.