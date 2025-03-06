Guidelines issued on unhealthy drinks for America's youth

BOISE, Idaho — The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, and other health organizations have issued a warning to parents and teens about unhealthy drinks, such as full sugar soda, fruit juice, and energy drinks. The new guidelines recommend water and pasteurized white milk as the best drinks to consume.

The APA says energy drinks with added sugar and caffeine can contribute to health problems such as poor sleep, increased blood pressure, and anxiety. Even sugar-free drinks have chemicals that can cause an increase in fatty tissue. The guidelines are intended to stop an epidemic of childhood diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

