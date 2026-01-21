Grey weather got you down? What to know about seasonal affective disorder and winter depression

BOISE, Idaho — The holidays are over, and for many people, the winter doldrums are settling in. With fewer daylight hours, colder temperatures and more time spent indoors, millions experience seasonal affective disorder, commonly known as SAD, each year.

The cold, dark season can trigger marked anxiety and depression, along with difficulty sleeping and increased substance use, according to Dr. Daniel Meltzer. For some, those symptoms can last for months.

Hear what you can do to limit the effects of seasonal affective disorder —

Light it up: Seasonal Affective Disorder remedies

"We know bright light therapy can help," Meltzer said.

The National Institute of Mental Health says SAD may be caused by a reduction in serotonin, a chemical that helps regulate mood. Light therapy typically involves sitting in front of a bright light box for 30 to 45 minutes each morning, using a light intensity of 10,000 lux.

Exercise and helping others can also ease symptoms of seasonal depression.

“There’s research around being of service, so doing something that is impactful and helps others feel good often makes the individual feel good as well,” Meltzer said.

While it may be tempting to drink away the winter blues, Meltzer warned that alcohol is a depressant and can worsen symptoms.

