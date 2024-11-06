Good news: Teen tobacco use is down; Bad News: Teens are turning to other ways to get their nicotine

BOISE, Idaho — A new CDC survey shows teen cigarette smoking is at the lowest level since they started the survey — but more kids are turning to vapes and nicotine pouches.



Nicotine pouches are known to cause mouth cancer, according to the CDC.

Dr. Meltzer says new delivery methods, like vapes, have the same risk of cancer.

Vapes come in thousands of flavors and often have a sweet taste that appeals to kids.

(Below is the transcript of the broadcast story)

There’s good news in the fight against tobacco use among teens. It’s Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together and I’m senior reporter Roland Beres. Turns out, teen cigarette smoking is at the lowest level ever recorded by the CDC’s annual survey. But a new threat is on the horizon in the form of vapes and nicotine pouches.

Tobacco use across the board is down among school-age kids, but the CDC says there are still more than two million children and teens using tobacco products.

Fortunately, only 1.4 percent of students report using old-fashioned tobacco cigarettes.

“E-cigs are now the most common delivery method for nicotine,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

The clear liquid may look harmless and smell like candy, but Dr. Meltzer says it’s just clever marketing.

“Now create synthetic chemicals you make them change color or look clear and look benign. Right? It’s even more sinister,” said Dr. Meltzer.

That’s because no matter how you cut it, tobacco products cause cancer. And that’s not all.

“We also know that smoking and nicotine products affect blood vessels, so that can have effects on heart disease and stroke, kidney disease, even circulatory disease of other organs,” said Dr. Meltzer.

Right behind vaping is the disturbing trend of nicotine pouches. Gone is the messy, smelly chewing tobacco replaced by seemingly benign white pouches that taste like mint.

“Any mechanism of delivery, whether it’s smoking or vape or pouches, can contain hazardous chemicals and cause cancer. Period,” said Dr. Meltzer.

So Dr. Meltzer says talk to your kids about the dangers of nicotine or have them talk with their doctor before they get addicted.