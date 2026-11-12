Gluten intolerance: At its worst, it can cause Celiac Disease which can damage the small intestine.

BOISE — Gluten intolerance and celiac disease are two related issues that can make life very difficult.

It’s Wellness Wednesday, and we’re looking at the difference between gluten intolerance and Celiac disease, and new treatments researchers are studying.

Gluten intolerance

Bagels and bread get their familiar chewy texture from gluten. But for some people, gluten can cause uncomfortable symptoms. And for those with Celiac disease, it can trigger an autoimmune reaction that damages the small intestine.

“Gluten is a protein that is hard to digest period,” explains Dr. Daniel Meltzer, ER physician.

Dr. Meltzer says about 10 percent of people have gluten intolerance, while about one percent have Celiac disease...causing these symptoms:

“Abdominal pain diharrhea, constipation really uncomfortable,” said Dr. Meltzer.

Blood tests and an intestinal biopsy can help diagnose Celiac disease. But, doctors say it’s important to be tested before cutting gluten from your diet, because the Mayo Clinic says avoiding gluten can affect test results.

Meanwhile, researchers are studying possible treatments beyond diet.

“There are about 20 different medications in trial right now. So scientists working on it. There is as of today no cure,” said Dr. Meltzer.

There are multiple investigatory Celiac treatments in clinical trials, but none currently replaces the gluten-free diet.

So for now, people with Celiac disease need to avoid gluten.

