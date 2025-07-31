'Gas station heroin': FDA moves to restrict potent kratom compound amid addiction concerns

In an effort to prevent another opioid crisis, the FDA has announced plans to restrict a substance experts say is 13 times more potent than morphine.

The compound, commonly referred to as "7-OH," is a synthetic concentrated byproduct of the kratom plant. It's available in tablets, gummies, drink mixes and shots at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary noted, "Scientifically by definition it is an opioid, yet it is sold in vape stores, smoke shops, and convenience stores, and gas stations."

Learn why the FDA is warning the public about this easily accessible substance:

Dangerous gas station products

7-OH has been used for pain relief, anxiety and as a stimulant. The administration recommends classifying it as a controlled substance, warning that addiction can develop in just days.

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. shared his personal experience during the announcement, stating, "This compulsion was just absolutely impervious to my will. And part of the problem was just the availability."

The FDA is addressing a growing number of dangerous unregulated products on store shelves, including supplements with opioid-like effects sometimes called "gas station heroin."

Kennedy warned that these widely available substances could lead to a "national crisis." He remarked, "They're marketed for children; they're gummy bears, they're bright colors, they're candy flavored. This is a really sinister, sinister industry."

The FDA has alerted healthcare professionals about the dangers of the products.