Food as medicine: the clear benefits of eating healthy and the clear risk of eating unhealthy

BOISE — You are what you eat: and that can have big implications for your health.

It’s Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together. and eating the right kinds of food can almost be considered good medicine.

Most of us already know the impact of eating a bad diet.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer explains, “We know that so many chronic diseases, up to 85 percent of chronic diseases are related to diet. And are affected by what we eat.”

But that’s both bad and good news, because if eating the wrong things can get us in trouble, eating the right things can make things better.

And Dr. Meltzer tells us a good place to start, “Eating the rainbow to have a variety of different colored foods. I’m not talking about foods that have food coloring in them.but think about carrots vs apples versus oranges.”

Also, select your foods around the outside of the grocery store to avoid items that are more processed.

"Generally if it’s not grown in the ground or a tree it’s probably highly produced,” said Dr. Meltzer.

The CDC says only one in 10 adults is meeting their fruits and vegetable intake. So have a carrot, and don’t worry about the prescription. I’m senior reporter roland beres for Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, here on Idaho News Six.