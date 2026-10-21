Fall is a prime time to suffer eye injuries. How to protect yourself and when to see a doctor

BOISE, Id. — Fall is here and it’s time to work in the garage or the yard.

With that, 2.5 million people suffer eye injuries each year — to the point where they need to seek medical care.

Most eye injuries are traumatic, happen at home, and can be easily avoided.

Eye injuries

Dr. Daniel Meltzer says all it takes is a pair of cheap safety glasses.

"Only about 30 percent of the time are people using protective eye wear. And 90 percent of injuries could be completely eliminated if people used protective eye wear.”

Dr. Meltzer says every trip to work in the yard or garage should start with grabbing those glasses.

But when injuries happen, there’s a few things to watch out for.

“Those are typically pain my eye hurts. The eye is very sensitive. Redness. Could be change in vision. Any of those things transpiring you should seek medical attention."

Dr. Meltzer says non-acute injuries can come from strong fumes so work in well ventilated spaces. And trade those safety glasses for sun glasses to prevent long term damage from the sun.