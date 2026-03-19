ER physician explains how to spot the early signs of kidney disease and protect your overall health

BOISE, Idaho — Kidney disease affects one in seven adults. That is 37 million people. Today for Wellness Wednesday, we're looking at how to avoid the problems that can lead to kidney trouble.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer, an ER physician, says diabetes and high blood pressure are two leading causes of kidney dysfunction.

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"First thing we see is a change in urinary habits. Urinating more or less, dark red or blood in urine is an early indicator of kidney disease," Meltzer said.

Other symptoms often include itchy skin, retention of water, and fatigue.

The human body has two kidneys and can survive with only one. But considering the number of people with kidney problems, it is probably good we have a spare. While we think of kidneys as the body's natural filters, they do more than that.

"[Kidneys] control blood pressure chemically, produce hormones that help the body absorb calcium, and they make red blood cells as well," Meltzer said.

Meltzer says to avoid smoking, cut back on salt, and stay active.

Meltzer says if you have a family history of kidney disease, avoid ibuprofen or naproxen. The National Pharmacy Association says they can damage the blood vessels in your kidneys.

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