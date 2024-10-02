E is for Emergency room: Doctors say more people are suffering serious injuries from e-bikes and e-scooters

BOISE, Idaho — E-scooters and bikes are all the rage but doctors say the higher speeds they carry are leading to more serious injuries and even death.



Increased speed, silence and weight are factors in causing more injuries.

E-bikes and scooters can go twice as fast as the average cyclist.

Helmets are the key to staying safer.

(Transcript of the broadcast story that aired is below)

Electric bikes and scooters are a great way to get around, but treat them lightly at your own peril.

“We are seeing more injuries from electric vehicles and we are seeing more acute injuries or serious injuries we’re seeing more deaths and more traumatic brain injuries,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

The pure speed of e-bikes and scooters should be reason enough to want to protect your head.

“Clearly, there is really good data wearing a helmet reduces not only your risk of significant injury but also death, so wear a helmet,” said Meltzer.

Because brain injuries can change your life forever, and if you do hit your head, even with a helmet, be sure to watch for danger signs.

“If headache is severe and getting worse or worst of your life, if you’re vomiting, if you’ve lost consciousness, if you have change in energy and all of a sudden you’re lethargic,” said Meltzer.

He adds that the speed, silence, and larger size of e-vehicles make them more dangerous.

And he says if you’ve drank too much to drive a car, definitely don’t get on an e-bike or scooter — with or without a helmet.

In Boise, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres for Wellness Wednesday.