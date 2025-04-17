Don't stress out! Chronic stress is more prevalent than ever. How to recognize and manage it.

BOISE — Welcome to Wellness Wednesday, where we're healthier together. Today, we're diving into a topic that has become all too ubiquitous in our fast-paced world: stress. In recent years, stress has become a common part of life, with many of us feeling its weight pressing down on our mental and emotional well-being.

At its core, stress is a state of mental or emotional strain resulting from demanding circumstances. The unfortunate truth is that while stress is normal, chronic stress can have serious health repercussions. Studies have shown that chronic stress can lead to difficulty sleeping, concentration issues, depression, and anxiety. Moreover, the toll of ongoing stress can ultimately shorten our lifespan.

Now, if you’re already feeling overwhelmed, that list of consequences may seem daunting. But worry not—the good news is you can take active steps to manage your stress and reclaim your peace of mind.

The first step in managing stress is to cultivate awareness. Recognizing that you are experiencing stress is crucial. Once you're aware, you can employ several effective strategies to alleviate it. Authorities in mental health suggest practices such as deep breathing and mindfulness exercises, both of which remind us that stress is often a temporary condition influenced by our perceptions.

It’s essential to recognize that stressors vary from person to person. What triggers stress in one individual might not affect another. Fortunately, there are several universal techniques that can help us all find relief.

According to mental health experts, some effective ways to manage stress include deep breathing and meditation, social connections, exercise, and engaging in hobbies. Taking just a few moments to focus on your breath can help you center your thoughts and ease your tension. Meditation can further enhance this sense of calm. Spending time with friends or loved ones can provide a much-needed distraction and support system during stressful times. Physical activity is a powerful stress reliever. Whether it’s running, yoga, or even sports like racquetball (my personal favorite, which serves as a great outlet for frustration), moving your body can release endorphins that elevate your mood. Finding time to engage in activities you love serves as a necessary break from daily stressors, allowing your mind to reset.

I remember my own experience with stress. In my younger days, I would often release tension by playing racquetball alone. I would hit that ball until it eventually broke! It was an unconventional form of therapy, but it worked wonders for me. Today, sports remain a go-to for stress relief.

While these strategies can be quite effective, sometimes stress can become overwhelming, manifesting in ways that affect our daily lives. If you find that your anxiety persists, leading to insomnia or impacting your relationships, it may be time to seek professional assistance. Don't hesitate to reach out to doctors, psychologists, or counselors who can guide you through techniques like mindfulness or even offer medications when necessary. Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Stress is an undeniable part of life, but it doesn't have to rule your existence. By being aware of your stressors and actively practicing management techniques, you can find a path to a calmer, healthier you.

As always, remember that we’re in this together. On this Wellness Wednesday, let’s prioritize our mental and emotional well-being.