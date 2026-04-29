Doctors warn about the dangers of skipping daily prescription medications for chronic health conditions.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the CDC, 20 percent of adults over the age of 40 are taking at least five prescription medications, making it vitally important to follow each prescription's individual instructions.

What's more, medication for chronic diseases can sometimes be so effective that they create a sense of invincibility.

Managing multiple medications as you age

"So, if people aren’t feeling badly: 'eh, I don’t need my medicine today,'" explains Dr. Daniel Meltzer, an emergency room physician and Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

Dr. Meltzer said it is vital that those medications be taken at the right dosage, at the right time, and at the right frequency.

"And because they don’t, they then end up in the emergency department or getting hospitalized for the downstream consequences of those chronic diseases that are poorly managed," added Dr. Meltzer.

Getting medication sent through the mail can help keep patients consistent with their medication routine.

"Pill boxes can be great, they’re often color coded, and having systems to help us stay adherent," Dr. Meltzer said.

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