Doctors share essential safety tips for hiking the Boise foothills as warm(ish) weather arrives

BOISE, Idaho — Spring has arrived in the Treasure Valley, meaning the Boise foothills are beginning to get busy.

Besides being a great workout, hiking in the foothills is one of the hallmarks of the Boise lifestyle. And while hiking may seem like a benign, relatively safe activity, each year, hundreds of thousands of hikers undergo emergencies on the trail.

"There are about 200,000 visits across the country each year to the emergency department simply from being out and hiking. Most common, not surprisingly, is slips and falls," explained Dr. Meltzer, an emergency room physician and Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

WATCH: Learn how to minimize your risk of injury while hiking in the Boise Foothills

Foothills trail safety

For hikers, injuries to knees, ankles, and wrists are fairly common. The first step in avoiding those types of injuries is having quality hiking shoes with good tread. Secondly, hikers should resist the temptation to go off-trail.

"As exciting as it can be going off trail, staying on trail is important. The ground is safer to walk on, visibility is often safer, and you want to avoid some of the critters that live in those foothills," added Dr. Meltzer.

There are also rattlesnakes in the foothills, although they are rarely seen. Bites are even rarer but will land you in the hospital.

"The emergency department is the place to go for rattlesnake bites," Dr. Meltzer said.

When hiking, wear bug spray and sunscreen, and stay hydrated when it is hot. Consider purchasing a pair of hiking poles to prevent any falls.

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