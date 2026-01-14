Doctor shares smart strategies to make New Year's health resolutions stick and succeed long-term

BOISE, Idaho — Making health-related New Year’s resolutions stick takes more than good intentions. It requires realistic planning and achievable goals, according to a local doctor.

Health resolutions are among the most common goals people set at the start of the year, but many fail because they aim too high, said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

“We get too ambitious,” Meltzer said. “We say we’re going to lose a hundred pounds, I’m going to run a marathon, I’m going to completely change my diet. We’re overly ambitious.”

Hear what Dr. Meltzer recommends to maximize your chances of sticking to resolutions —

SMART ways to keep your resolution

Meltzer said tools such as weekly weight loss injections can help some people lose weight, but lasting change depends on building sustainable habits and having a plan.

“If it’s a health goal it might be good to check in with your provider to ensure A: it’s smart and B: to provide recommendations and feedback along your journey,” Meltzer said.

When Meltzer refers to “smart” goals, he is using the SMART framework: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound. He said the “attainable” portion is often overlooked and is critical to long-term success.

Meltzer also encourages people to be patient with themselves, choose activities they enjoy and celebrate progress with healthy rewards along the way.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.