Diabetes: The silent threat to your health and keys to keeping it under control

BOISE — Diabetes is often referred to as a "sneaky disease," and learning that you have it is just the beginning of the journey. Being diagnosed is only half the battle; managing the condition effectively is where the real challenge lies.

According to Dr. Daniel Meltzer, "Diabetic care gaps" encompass the entire spectrum of care necessary for diabetics to ensure their organs function optimally. It's crucial to understand that diabetes does not discriminate; it impacts all major organs, making diligent monitoring essential.

If diabetes is left poorly managed, it can have devastating consequences. "It ravages virtually every organ in our body," Dr. Meltzer warns. This is why regular testing is vital. Essential checks include blood tests for sugar levels, eye tests, kidney assessments, and examinations for nerve damage in the feet caused by elevated blood sugar. At a minimum, these tests should be carried out on an annual basis.

If you find yourself among the many who are prediabetic, take heart—this does not have to be your destiny. "The best way to prevent diabetes is to maintain a healthy diet, manage your weight, and exercise regularly," advises Dr. Meltzer. By making these lifestyle changes, you can significantly reduce your risk of developing diabetes.