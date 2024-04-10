Dealing with stress: Sometimes it can really help to take a walk in the foothills.

BOISE, Idaho — Taking a walk in the foothills or other exercise is a great way to ease stress according to doctors.

(verbatim of story that aired is below)

Stress and anxiety. Those are two things we’ve heard a lot more about since the start of Coronavirus.

I’m senior reporter Roland Beres and it’s wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together.

And today we’re talking about some of the dos and don’ts to deal with stress.

Climbing the foothills can be hard, but nowhere near the challenge of dealing with overwhelming stress and anxiety.

“Stress is multifactorial it can be real, it can be perceived, it can have physical manifestations , emotional manifestations and to your point there’s lots of good ways of dealing with it,” said Dr. David Meltzer.

Especially when we have the perfect outdoor playground right in our backyard known as the foothills.

"if I’m stressed or have a lot of anxiety I need to go outside go on a walk or a hike and then I feel better," said foothills hiker Alexa Ruesga.

Lots of people think an occasional drink can take the edge off and Dr. Meltzer says occasional is the key word.

"We know if you had more than one drink consistently a night or two drinks a night as a man, you do run into adverse events. Physical health be they liver or other metabolic illnesses.” said Meltzer.

He says better would be getting outside in fresh air, talk therapy either with a professional or friend, and just getting off the couch and moving.

Dr. Meltzer says a certain amount of stress is not a bad thing. Stress is common. It’s how we deal with it that matters. So get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

In Boise, I’m Roland Beres Idaho news six.