BOISE — Welcome to Wellness Wednesday! I’m Senior Reporter Roland Beres, and today we’re diving into an important topic that affects close to seven million Americans over the age of 20: Congestive Heart Failure (CHF). Together, let's explore how we can take proactive steps to avoid the downward spiral toward heart complications.

While literature often portrays the heart as a symbol of guilt and paranoia, your own heart could be sending you signals that deserve your attention. Dr. Daniel Meltzer explains, “Congestive heart failure is a chronic disease that worsens over time. It occurs when the heart struggles to pump blood effectively or fill properly.”

Common symptoms of CHF include difficulty breathing, swelling in the lower extremities, and a persistent dry or hacking cough. The causes of this chronic condition are numerous, but Dr. Meltzer points out some leading contributors: smoking, a high-fat or high-cholesterol diet, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol consumption.

So, what can you do to pave the road to recovery—or at the very least, a longer, healthier life? Dr. Meltzer emphasizes the importance of embracing a healthier lifestyle, which includes increased physical activity, a balanced diet low in salt, and adhering to prescribed medications. “There are effective medications available to manage heart failure, so it’s crucial to take them as directed,” he advises.

By managing your health proactively, CHF doesn’t have to turn into a nightmare. Remember, it’s never too late to start making healthier choices for your heart.

For more insights and tips on maintaining your well-being, stay tuned to Wellness Wednesday. Together, we can build a healthier future.