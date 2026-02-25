Burns are more serious than you think: How to recognize severity and when to see a doctor

BOISE, Idaho — Burns are one of the most common and painful injuries treated in emergency rooms, and knowing how to respond can make a significant difference in recovery.

The skin is the body's largest organ, and while it can withstand a great deal, burns require careful attention and, in some cases, immediate medical care.

Learn why burns are so painful and what you can do to avoid them

How to recognize burn severity | Wellness Wednesday

"Burns we see all the time in the ER because they hurt. Burn injuries are incredibly painful," explains Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director at Regence BlueShield of Idaho.

Common sources of serious burns include open flames, boiling water, and hot surfaces. Children are especially vulnerable to scalding injuries from pots on the stove. Dr. Meltzer recommends always keeping pot handles pointed away from the edge of the stove to reduce that risk.

Knowing the severity of a burn is key to determining the right course of treatment. Second-degree burns are characterized by blistering and deep pain. Third-degree burns present with white or charred skin and no pain — a sign that the nerves have been destroyed. Both types typically require hospitalization.

For more superficial, minor burns, the approach is different.

"Typically, apply a cool compress or water — I don't recommend directly applying ice," Dr. Meltzer added.

Over-the-counter ibuprofen can also help manage pain from minor burns.

Regardless of severity, any burn covering a large area of the body should always be evaluated by a doctor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.