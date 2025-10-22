Breathe easier! How to keep your lungs healthy and warning signs to look out for

BOISE, Idaho — We breathe in and out about 25 thousand times a day, which is to say, our lungs are extremely important.

Unfortunately, 30 million Americans have either asthma or chronic bronchitis, and it’s important to know the signs of trouble.

Protecting your lungs

“Shortness of breath is the most common thing we see in younger kids who are not going to tell us. So if we see chest breathing or grunting or turning blue, those are signs of respiratory distress.” explains Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

He says lung cancer kills 150,000 Americans per year.

Meltzer adds it is important to protect your lungs by exercising and using air filtration systems in your home.

“But what not to do is smoking, we know smoking of any type, including vaping, is absolutely toxic and detrimental both to our lungs' ability to respire and to filter,” says Meltzer.

If you already have lung disease, Dr. Meltzer says to avoid exposure to bad air quality like the kind we get during fire season.

And if you have trouble breathing, don't hesitate to contact your doctor.