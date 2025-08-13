Beat the heat: Essential tips for heart health this summer

BOISE, Idaho — Stay cool this summer and protect your heart from the heat.

With the summer sun beating down, it’s vital to remember that excessive heat isn't just a casual concern—it poses a serious health risk, particularly for your heart. As temperatures rise, heat can disrupt your body’s equilibrium, compelling it to draw blood closer to the skin’s surface in an effort to cool off.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer warns, "The problem is as our blood vessels dilate for a long period of time, some people can actually get low blood pressure."

Watch to learn more about how summer heat can impact your heart health —

Protect your heart in the heat

This fluctuation can increase the risk of heat stroke, making it essential to recognize the signs and symptoms.

While a cold beer may sound refreshing, Dr. Meltzer points out that it “can lead to dehydration in the heat, which makes the heart work harder.” He adds that "big meals can cause a shunting of the blood to our stomach and make it harder to cool down."

To enjoy the sun safely this summer, follow these essential tips:



Dress in lightweight, breathable clothing

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to shield yourself from the sun

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Consult your doctor to manage any heart issues you might have, including medications that could be affected by the heat

Prioritize your heart health while soaking up the sun this summer!