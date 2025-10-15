Be kind to your skeleton: How to care for your bones well past Halloween

BOISE, Idaho — Skeletons are everywhere as we head toward Halloween, making it the perfect time to think about bone health. I’m senior reporter Roland Beres. It’s Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together. Today, we’re looking at the scary effects of neglecting your bones.

That bony skeleton we all have inside us may look better covered in skin, but Dr. Daniel Meltzer says it’s the foundation of our health in many ways.

“Bones are not just for strength and structure,” Meltzer said. “They’re for protection, mobility and stability as well.”

Learn why bone health declines after 30 — and what you can do about it:

Maintaining your skeleton beyond Halloween

Meltzer says a few key factors for good bone health are calcium, vitamin D and protein — all available from multiple sources. Weight-bearing exercise helps too.

Still, nothing stops the effects of time.

“Most of us after 30 — which is peak mineralization for our bones — have some degree of losing more bone than we make,” Meltzer said.

He adds that the extent of that loss often depends on diet and exercise.

And remember — the days of easily bouncing back after falling off a skateboard may be behind you.

“When you’re younger, everything seems to work better,” Meltzer said.