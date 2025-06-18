Avoid the "smoothie" of health problems: Understanding cardiometabolic syndrome

BOISE, Idaho — Some things are worth piling on — compounding interest, two-for-one deals, etc.; however, when it comes to your health, compounding problems can spell serious trouble.

For this week's Wellness Wednesday, where we embrace the notion that we’re healthier together, we’re diving into why it’s crucial to avoid health issues that can lead to cardiometabolic syndrome.

Imagine a smoothie made up of health problems. The more you add to the mix, the greater your risk. Dr. Daniel Meltzer explains it well: “The idea is they are additive. When you have hypertension alone, or diabetes alone, or obesity alone, they’re singular. But when you combine them, you create this syndrome, and it puts us at risk for the three most common deadly illnesses.”

So, what is cardiometabolic syndrome? It’s the result of a combination of health problems, including hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity. Their combined harmful effects can create significant issues. Dr. Meltzer emphasizes, “Those who have met syndrome are at increased risk — sometimes up to a 100 percent increased risk — for three of the worst killers among chronic disease.”

He’s referring to cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Alarmingly, Dr. Meltzer reveals that about a third of Americans have cardiometabolic syndrome.

To steer clear of this health threat, focus on eating right, exercising regularly, and getting plenty of rest. Remember: “The most important really is sleep. Not having it wreaks havoc on your metabolic function. It affects insulin resistance and can cause hypertension.”

Just 30 minutes of exercise a day can significantly enhance your ability to process sugars. If you find that diet and sleep aren’t quite enough, there are effective medications available — just consult your doctor.