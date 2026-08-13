As Freshmen Head to College, Mental Health Should Be a Top Priority

BOISE — A new freshman class is preparing to head off to college, and for many students, the journey follows years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental health care for new college students

As students prepare for one of the biggest transitions of their lives, mental health experts say emotional well-being should be a top priority.

Heading to college can be an exciting but uncertain time. Many students are living away from home for the first time while navigating demanding coursework, new social environments, and increased independence.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer says students should familiarize themselves with the mental health resources available on campus before they arrive.

“It’s a stressful time. It’s an exciting time. So ensuring people have access to those kinds of services for continuity, be it for counseling or medications, is very important to think about when going to college,” Meltzer said. He recommends students keep an up-to-date list of any medications they take and know where they can obtain prescriptions near campus.

But experts say caring for mental health is just as important as managing physical health.

“We know isolation is a risk factor for health, and despite all the things out there for kids at college, some may feel overwhelmed and hunker down in their room on devices, and that’s the worst thing they can do,” Meltzer said. The good news is that most colleges and universities offer well-established counseling services, peer support groups, and wellness programs designed to help students adjust to campus life.

Meltzer says students should not hesitate to use those resources and encourages parents to stay connected with their children during the transition.

Maintaining regular communication can help students feel supported until they're comfortable managing college life on their own.

