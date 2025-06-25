Alzheimer's awareness month highlights new detection methods, prevention strategies

BOISE, Idaho — June is National Alzheimer's Month, and while there's still no cure, researchers are making progress in the search for one. On this Wellness Wednesday, where we're healthier together, we explore recent advances and preventive measures.

Nearly 6.5 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, and the numbers continue to rise.

"Alzheimers is on the rise due in part to the aging of the population so we know as much as one in three adults over 85 can have Alzheimer's," explains Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

The disease affects one in 10 adults over 65.

Alzheimer's initially impacts short-term memory before affecting long-term recall. It can also cause significant personality and behavior changes.

"The interesting thing about Alzheimer's patients is no two are the same," said Meltzer.

A new blood test can now predict the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's by measuring triglyceride glucose levels.

For those at high risk, preventive measures are available.

Dr. Meltzer recommends proper sleep and regular exercise: "Staying cognitively active in later years, whether it's puzzles or games or learning an instrument, also can help with brain health."

Currently, no treatment exists to reverse Alzheimer's, and given the brain's complexity, significant research remains to be done.