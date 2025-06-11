ADHD in adults: More common than you think! And the numbers are on the rise

BOISE — Attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is often brushed off as a childhood issue. However, the reality is much more complex. “So it’s relatively common in adults, and it’s probably more underdiagnosed in adults than it is in children,” says Dr. Daniel Meltzer. Beres,

In fact, nearly 22 million Americans have been diagnosed with ADHD. While most of them are children, a significant and growing number of adults are coming to understand that they may also be grappling with this condition.

Many adults mistakenly attribute their symptoms to aging or stress. “Unfortunately, a lot of adults just say, ‘I’m just getting older,’ or ‘I’m stressed or distracted,’ so getting the right diagnosis is critically important,” emphasizes Meltzer.

So, what are the most effective treatments for adults with ADHD? The gold standard is often a combination of medication and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). As Dr. Meltzer explains, “Really, the two together—medication and non-pharmacological intervention—are much better than either one separately.”

But you might wonder: why prescribe stimulants, like Ritalin or amphetamines, to someone who is already hyperactive? The answer is both fascinating and complex. “Science and medicine work in wondrous ways. Sometimes there’s a bit of trial and error, and we know that with some of these psychosomatic agents, there are some paradoxical responses,” says Dr. Meltzer.

While the exact methodology behind the effectiveness of stimulants is still being researched, it is believed that they increase dopamine uptake in the brain. This process enhances focus, attention, and alertness—qualities often elusive to those with ADHD.

“Correct, it’s been studied over time, both from a safety and efficacy standpoint. Is the medication safe? That’s the first benchmark. And second, is it effective at treating what we’re treating for?” Dr. Meltzer reassures us that the answer is generally affirmative.