More than 150 unvaccinated students quarantined in South Carolina measles outbreak

More than 150 unvaccinated students in South Carolina are under mandatory 21-day quarantine due to a measles outbreak affecting two schools in Spartanburg County.

State health officials confirmed measles cases at both schools — Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary School — as part of an outbreak that has contributed to South Carolina's total of 11 confirmed measles cases this year.

Seven of those cases are associated with the Spartanburg County outbreak that began on Sept. 25.

The 153 quarantined students were identified as having been exposed to measles and lacking vaccination against the highly contagious disease.

The South Carolina outbreak is part of a broader national trend, with the United States reporting more than 1,500 measles cases this year. This represents the highest number since the disease was declared eliminated in the country 25 years ago.

Texas experienced the largest outbreak this summer, reporting more than 760 cases before health officials declared their outbreak over in mid-August.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can cause serious complications, particularly in young children, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. The disease spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Health experts say the measles vaccine is highly effective at preventing the disease, with two doses providing about 97% protection against infection.

