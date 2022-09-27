5 Halloween Blankets To Ward Off That Spooky Chill In The Air

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For much of the country, the temperature starts dipping as Halloween decorations come out. But even if you live in an area where chillier weather isn’t a concern, a good Halloween blanket will ward off the chill and provide a covering for your eyes that you’ll need for all those scary films you’re watching.

Halloween blankets also make for great decor items, which you can use to spice up your space in an easy, temporary way. Add Halloween colors and designs for October, then whisk away and store as November arrives.

Here are five top-rated Halloween blankets you can find on Amazon to get into the spooky spirit.

The Forestar Glow In the Dark Halloween Blanket currently retails on Amazon for $26.99. The spooky yet cute 50-by-60-inch blanket has a design featuring green glowing crescent moons, paw prints, and bat and spider eyes.

Perfect for a child’s room or the grown-up that thinks glow-in-the-dark is awesome, this Halloween blanket has over 4,100 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Ten minutes of daylight or other light exposure gets this throw glowing.

Amazon reviewers praised how soft the Forestar throw was and said it held a very bright glow when the lights were turned off.

Meg Wellman wrote in her Amazon review that she’s a blanket person, loves this one and plans to use it year-round.

“I love collecting soft blankets and this is the softest one that I have!” Wellman said. “Perfect size to snuggle up with my baby (1 year old) on a crisp fall evening! It’s bigger than I thought it would be but I’m a pretty short person, it covers me well. I had been looking for a Halloween blanket and this one is adorable and exactly what I was looking for, not too thick not too thin!”

The Merryword Store’s white ghost Halloween blanket sells for $26.99 on Amazon and is 50 by 60 inches. It also comes in a twin bed size for $29.99.

The makers got these pale ghouls to look more cuddly than spooky, which we think is a plus. The anti-pilling microfiber fabric is light and soft. Merryword Store also has a version of the throw blankets with smiling white ghosts shouting boo on a black background.

Amazon reviewers gave this Halloween blanket a 4.6 out of 5-star rating in more than 560 reviews.

“Highly recommend!” said reviewer Ashley Hernandez. “Quality was great and my son loves the ghost blanket for spooky season!

The Lakeside Collection’s Nevermore Quilted Halloween Blanket gets 4.6 out of 5 stars from almost 600 reviews on Amazon. This lightweight quilted-style throw is great as a lap blanket while watching TV. It currently sells for $49.95.

Amazon reviewer called it “very Edgar Allen Poe.”

“I love it. Matched my Halloween pillows perfectly,” Kimberly Taylor wrote. “Gorgeous gorgeous quilt. Sturdy but soft, lightweight. Great for the couch! I highly recommend!!! I want to use it all year!”

The Niujinmali Plush Black Cats Halloween blanket is a great gift for cat lovers. It comes in lap, throw, twin, queen, king and overking sizes. The smallest 40-by-30 foot lap blanket sells for $17.99.

The soft fabric is covered in black cats on a starry gray night background; the cats blend in perfectly during Halloween time. There are also purple with black cats and orange with black cats versions of the throw. Or, you can select a customized version that lets you add a name to a banner that stretches across the lower part of the throw. You can also get a name scattered multiple times around the gray background.

This Halloween blanket has 4.4 out of 5 stars and almost 320 reviews.

“I ordered the smallest size and it still fits great!!” wrote Amazon reviewer Fawn Jamison. “It’s so velvety even my cat loves it!! The thickness is not very big, but it’s still warm! And it’s very lightweight!!”

The Eddie Bauer Reversible Sherpa Fleece blanket in Edgewood Red will give you a substantial snuggle with its flannel and faux shearling sides. It costs $21.58 on Amazon right now, and also has more than 4,900 reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating.

While this color of the blanket is named Edgewood Red, the colors in it are orange and burgundy suited for fall. And because this isn’t as explicitly a Halloween blanket, you can keep it out through Thanksgiving.

“Great throw for snuggling on sofa, covering up while taking a nap, or sitting outside on a day outside in cool weather,” wrote Amazon reviewer Pamela Henderson. “I am very picky and the colors are muted and warm, the quality is nice and the fabric, it is not too heavy and not flimsy at all. Love it! Perfect for early and late fall.”

Other highly rated but more subtle Halloween blankets include the rust-colored Battilo Home Throw Blanket with tassels that will suit your decor all season long. The Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Rectangular Embossed Throw in orange has 4.7 out of 5 stars and nearly 6,600 reviews.

If you’re the type of person who loves to pick different blankets for various seasons or have ones for each and every holiday, these are for you. Which of these Halloween blankets would you buy?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.