Gas prices in Boise continue to increase amid global conflicts

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in Boise have increased by roughly 21 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a news release sent by GasBuddy this morning.

The cheapest gas station in Boise was priced at $3.14 per gallon, while the most expensive one was priced at $3.89 per gallon.

In the last week, the national average price of gasoline has grown by approximately 10 cents.

"With Israel and Iran trading attacks over the past week, oil prices have continued to climb—and gasoline prices are following suit, rising at a pace we haven’t seen since last summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Few pumps have been immune, with nearly all states seeing gas prices rise over the last week."

De Haan states that drivers should anticipate a steady rise in gas prices while also taking into account that global developments could influence these numbers.