Youth of the Year: Boys & Girls Club awards local teen for leadership

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Ada County Boys & Girls Club awarded Bethani Aldrich with the Youth of the Year award for her exemplary leadership. She will now move on the state competition competing against 5 other Idaho teens next month.



Bethani Aldrich received $3,500 in college scholarships

Leads at her Boys & Girls Club as well as on her school's student council

She desires to be a physician and go to medical school

"Her leadership abilities and the way she's able to hold others to a high standard is what really sets her apart," said Chase White, Program Director at the Boys & Girls club.

Chase White has been with the Ada County Boys & Girls club for over 6 years and says this year's Youth of the Year title was well-earned.

"Her everyday attitude in the teen center. She's very kind. She wants the best for other people. Always trying to bring others up," said White.

That uplifting attitude and kindness comes from eighth-grade student Bethani Aldrich who says she wants to live a life for others.

"I love helping people. That is one of my main things to do in life is to try and help people and try and do my best in the community to make it even better than what it is now," said Bethani Aldrich, 2024 Youth of the Year.

She's not just a leader at the Boys and Girls Club, but also on her school's student council and in her community picking up trash around Garden City in her off time. Aldrich says she isn't the person she is today without the club's leaders and mentors.

"The Boys and Girls Club really showed how I can grow as a person as well as how I can help. Even though I am still pretty young, it really helped me with what I can be when I grow up and how I can help in the community," said Aldrich.

