Western Idaho Fair to span three weekends in 2027

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — For years, the public has found the timing of the Western Idaho Fair a little off.

For many, the fair's kickoff, which traditionally happens on the third Friday in August, is inconvenient as it often coincides with back-to-school festivities and the beginning of many fall sporting events.

To remedy those concerns, fair organizers will move to an expanded 3-weekend format starting in 2027. The 2026 schedule will remain unchanged.

“We consistently hear from families who want the Fair to begin earlier in August, before the back-to-school rush begins,” said Western Idaho Fair Director Bob Bautista of the change. “Starting earlier and spreading the Fair across three weekends allows us to offer more opportunities for families to attend while still keeping the Fair experience they know and love.”

In 2028, the fair's opening date will be moved to the first Friday of August, which will serve as the traditional opening day moving forward. Starting in 2027, the fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Western Idaho Fair Dates



2026: Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 30

2027: Friday, August 13 through Sunday, August 29

2028: Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 20

The Western Idaho Fair was founded in 1897 and remains an end-of-summer tradition in the Treasure Valley that centers around agriculture and livestock.

