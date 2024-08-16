'We build a little city': Western Idaho Fair prepares for opening day of 127th year

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A lot of work goes into the largest event in Idaho. The day before opening is especially jam-packed, as vendors and exhibitors put the finishing touches on their booths ahead of opening day of the Western Idaho Fair.



The fair features 55 food booths, 300 commercial booths, carnival rides, free concerts, free entertainment experiences and a variety of competitions.

Sunscreen stations, water re-fill stations and wheelchair rentals will be available at the event.

You can bring a sealed water bottle with you to the fair.

Start your engines… Wash your cows… And grease those wheels, because the Western Idaho Fair opens Friday at noon.

“We build a little city, we kind of call this a controlled chaos day. Everybody’s trying to come in and finish up, getting ready to set their booth, or get the last food preparations as we get ready. The carnival is down there putting on the finishing touches, so this is a busy day for us," Bob Batista, the Director of the Western Idaho Fair

He tells me that a lot of planning goes into making Idaho’s largest event happen, the day before opening is especially jam-packed.

This will be the fair’s 127th year bringing a wide variety of experiences to the people of Idaho.

“Well, we have a quite a variety of stuff here... We have five and six different free entertainments that are going on, 55 food booths, 300 commercial booths,and then all of the goodies that the local community brings in to get judged. When they come in here, they will see all the food stands open. We have a whole variety of entertainment that they can come and see, the carnival will be ready to go. I mean it’s full on ready to go have a good time for the big party at the end of summer." Batista

This year’s event features animal exhibits, food vendors, a new roller-coaster ride and plenty of interactive experiences.