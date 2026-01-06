Athletic Club Boise announces first player signing in club history

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — During a Tuesday morning press conference, Athletic Club Boise announced its first men’s team player signing.

27-year-old Blake Bodily, a wingback considered one of the top players in the USL Championship League, will join Athletic Club Boise for the upcoming season.

RELATED | Athletic Club Boise releases 2026 schedule for inaugural season

A native of Eagle and former Pac-12 Player of the Year at the University of Washington, Bodily has played on both USL Championship and MLS teams. In 2025, he played for the Tampa Bay Rodwies, where he made 24 appearances, recorded one goal, and three assists over the course of the season.

Athletic Club Boise is set to open its first professional campaign with an away match on March 7. The first home game is scheduled for April 4.

To learn more or purchase season passes, visit Athletic Club Boise's website.

WATCH: Blake Bodily UCL Championship highlights