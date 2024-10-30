United Soccer League bringing professional soccer to the Treasure Valley

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The United Soccer League, in partnership with Boise Pro Soccer, announced on Wednesday their intent to bring professional soccer to the Treasure Valley.

Boise Pro Soccer secured the winning bid in a public auction for a 27-acre site at Expo Idaho on Wednesday morning. Boise Pro Soccer plans to transform the Expo Idaho Phase 2 site into a "dynamic sports and entertainment hub, hosting various community and entertainment events," according to a press release.

The new soccer-focused, mixed-use stadium plans to become home to a men’s USL League One team and a women’s USL Super League team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Idaho’s Treasure Valley to professional soccer,” said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Officer. “With a deeply committed and experienced ownership group, a new state-of-the-art facility at the Sports Park at Expo Idaho, and a history of excellence in youth soccer, Boise is well-positioned to establish flagship teams during this transformative moment in American soccer."

Boise Pro Soccer plans to gather community input to shape the club’s identity, including team names, brand colors, and matchday experience in the coming months — fans can get involved at boiseprosoccer.com.